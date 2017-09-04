Taipei, Monday, September 4, 2017 18:08 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
FPCB maker Ichia revenues reach 31-month high in August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 September 2017]

Flexible PCB (FPCB) and chassis maker Ichia Technologies saw its consolidated revenues increase 8.39% on month and 36.39% on year to a 31-month high of NT$691.78 million (US$22.96 million) in August.

Shipments of FPCB products totaled NT$546 million in August, accounting for 79% of total sales.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$4.555 billion, increasing 17.59% from a year earlier.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of NT$187 million or NT$0.55 per share in the first half of 2017.

Ichia: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

638

0.9%

15.9%

3,864

14.8%

Jun-17

632

5.1%

19.9%

3,225

14.6%

May-17

602

16.5%

17.5%

2,593

13.3%

Apr-17

517

(8.7%)

18%

1,991

12.1%

Mar-17

566

12.9%

9.2%

1,474

10.2%

Feb-17

501

23.1%

44.5%

908

10.8%

Jan-17

407

(24.7%)

(13.9%)

407

(13.9%)

Dec-16

541

(8.7%)

7.8%

6,074

(17.7%)

Nov-16

593

18.1%

5.4%

5,533

(19.6%)

Oct-16

502

(11.1%)

(16%)

4,940

(21.8%)

Sep-16

565

11.3%

(11.3%)

4,439

(22.4%)

Aug-16

507

(7.9%)

(19.2%)

3,874

(23.8%)

Jul-16

551

4.5%

(13.2%)

3,367

(24.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link