FPCB maker Ichia revenues reach 31-month high in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 September 2017]

Flexible PCB (FPCB) and chassis maker Ichia Technologies saw its consolidated revenues increase 8.39% on month and 36.39% on year to a 31-month high of NT$691.78 million (US$22.96 million) in August.

Shipments of FPCB products totaled NT$546 million in August, accounting for 79% of total sales.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$4.555 billion, increasing 17.59% from a year earlier.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of NT$187 million or NT$0.55 per share in the first half of 2017.

Ichia: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 638 0.9% 15.9% 3,864 14.8% Jun-17 632 5.1% 19.9% 3,225 14.6% May-17 602 16.5% 17.5% 2,593 13.3% Apr-17 517 (8.7%) 18% 1,991 12.1% Mar-17 566 12.9% 9.2% 1,474 10.2% Feb-17 501 23.1% 44.5% 908 10.8% Jan-17 407 (24.7%) (13.9%) 407 (13.9%) Dec-16 541 (8.7%) 7.8% 6,074 (17.7%) Nov-16 593 18.1% 5.4% 5,533 (19.6%) Oct-16 502 (11.1%) (16%) 4,940 (21.8%) Sep-16 565 11.3% (11.3%) 4,439 (22.4%) Aug-16 507 (7.9%) (19.2%) 3,874 (23.8%) Jul-16 551 4.5% (13.2%) 3,367 (24.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017