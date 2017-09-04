FPCB maker Ichia revenues reach 31-month high in August

Flexible PCB (FPCB) and chassis maker Ichia Technologies saw its consolidated revenues increase 8.39% on month and 36.39% on year to a 31-month high of NT$691.78 million (US$22.96 million) in August.
Shipments of FPCB products totaled NT$546 million in August, accounting for 79% of total sales.
For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$4.555 billion, increasing 17.59% from a year earlier.
The company posted a pre-tax loss of NT$187 million or NT$0.55 per share in the first half of 2017.
Ichia: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
638
|
0.9%
|
15.9%
|
3,864
|
14.8%
Jun-17
|
632
|
5.1%
|
19.9%
|
3,225
|
14.6%
May-17
|
602
|
16.5%
|
17.5%
|
2,593
|
13.3%
Apr-17
|
517
|
(8.7%)
|
18%
|
1,991
|
12.1%
Mar-17
|
566
|
12.9%
|
9.2%
|
1,474
|
10.2%
Feb-17
|
501
|
23.1%
|
44.5%
|
908
|
10.8%
Jan-17
|
407
|
(24.7%)
|
(13.9%)
|
407
|
(13.9%)
Dec-16
|
541
|
(8.7%)
|
7.8%
|
6,074
|
(17.7%)
Nov-16
|
593
|
18.1%
|
5.4%
|
5,533
|
(19.6%)
Oct-16
|
502
|
(11.1%)
|
(16%)
|
4,940
|
(21.8%)
Sep-16
|
565
|
11.3%
|
(11.3%)
|
4,439
|
(22.4%)
Aug-16
|
507
|
(7.9%)
|
(19.2%)
|
3,874
|
(23.8%)
Jul-16
|
551
|
4.5%
|
(13.2%)
|
3,367
|
(24.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017