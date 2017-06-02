Ichia Technologies sees increased May revenues

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 2 June 2017]

Flexible PCB maker Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$602 million (US$19.9 million) for May, increasing 16.51% on month and 17.45% on year. May's revenues were the company's highest monthly figures in 20 months.

Ichia expects its revenues and earnings to continue to surge in June as clients in the smartphone sector will ramp up production of recently launched models.

Ichia's sales for the second quarter of 2017 are expected to reach NT$1.7-1.8 billion, up from NT$1.474 billion a year earlier, according to an estimate by industry sources.

For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$2.593 billion, growing 13.31% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price surged by its daily limit of 10% or NT$1.85 to closed at NT$20.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 2 session.