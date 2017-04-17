FPCB maker Ichia reports losses for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 17 April 2017]

Flexible PCB and chassis maker Ichia Technologies has reported a net loss of NT$88 million (US$2.896 million) or NT$0.26 per share for the first quarter of 2017.

Losses incurred from foreign exchange transactions totaled NT$86 million in the first quarter, contributing to net losses in the quarter, the company explained.

Looking forward, Ichia expects sales of FPCB products to the consumer electronics, optical communication device and automobile sectors to gain momentum starting in the sector quarter. The company posted revenues of NT$1.474 billion during the January-March period, up 10.18% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged down NT$1.00 to close at NT$20.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 14 session.