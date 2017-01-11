Foxconn Technology reports decreased revenues for December

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Foxconn Technology Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.395 billion (US$169.1 million) for December 2016, representing a 35.58% drop on month and 13.59% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$80.634 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 19.39% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Foxconn Technology Corporation totaled NT$100.027 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.55% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.12% and finished at NT$85.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.