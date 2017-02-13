Foxconn Technology revenues rise in January

MOPS, February 13; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

Foxconn Technology Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.181 billion (US$263.78 million) for January 2017, representing a 51.63% increase on month and 24.78% increase on year.

The company's consolidated revenues for 2016 totaled NT$80.634 billion, down 19.39% on year.

The company's stock price changed 2.37% and finished at NT$94.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 13, 2017.

FTC: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 8,181 51.6% 24.8% 8,181 24.8% Dec-16 5,395 (35.6%) (13.6%) 80,634 (19.4%) Nov-16 8,374 9.1% (12.5%) 75,239 (19.8%) Oct-16 7,673 (2%) (20.7%) 66,864 (20.6%) Sep-16 7,832 2% (23.8%) 59,192 (20.6%) Aug-16 7,675 11.9% (3%) 51,359 (20.1%) Jul-16 6,860 13% (5.3%) 43,684 (22.5%) Jun-16 6,070 (6.3%) 5.5% 36,824 (25%) May-16 6,480 (3.1%) (20.5%) 30,754 (29.1%) Apr-16 6,687 3.3% (34.7%) 24,274 (31%) Mar-16 6,475 42.1% (17.2%) 17,587 (29.6%) Feb-16 4,556 (30.5%) (36.6%) 11,112 (35.2%) Jan-16 6,556 5% (34.1%) 6,556 (34.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017