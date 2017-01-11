Foxconn December revenues up on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$449.64 billion (US$14.05 billion) for December, decreasing 6.45% on month but increasing 9.76% on year.

Its fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenues came to NT$1.4 trillion, growing 30.56% on quarter but declining 1.95% on year, and for all of 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$4.36 trillion, dropping 2.81% on year.

The company's stock price increased 0.59% and finished at NT$84 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.