Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 17:50 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Foxconn December revenues up on year
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$449.64 billion (US$14.05 billion) for December, decreasing 6.45% on month but increasing 9.76% on year.

Its fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenues came to NT$1.4 trillion, growing 30.56% on quarter but declining 1.95% on year, and for all of 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$4.36 trillion, dropping 2.81% on year.

The company's stock price increased 0.59% and finished at NT$84 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

AbonTouch
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link