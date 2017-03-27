Taipei, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 15:25 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Cypress to raise flash prices on tight supply, say reports
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 March 2017]

Cypress Semiconductor is set to adjust upward its prices for certain flash products on tight supply, according to reports from Taiwan's TechNews and Economic Daily News (EDN).

Cypress has informed its customers of new prices for certain flash products including NOR flash, RAM MCP solutions, NAND flash and SLC NAND chips that will become effective from April 25, 2017, a recent TechNews report quoted industry sources as saying.

Micron Technology, and Taiwan-based Macronix International and Winbond Electronics are expected to follow suit raising prices, particularly for NOR flash, the Technews report said.

In the NOR flash sector, the supply is set to fall short of demand by 20% in 2017 which will boost memory prices by over 60%, a recent Chinese-language EDN report quoted industry sources as saying. Macronix, Winbond and Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology (ESMT) are experiencing tight supply and will likely raise their quotes for the second quarter by 20% or more, according to the report.

Macronix, which overtook Cypress as the world's largest NOR flash supplier in 2016, already adjusted its NOR flash prices upward for the first quarter by 10%, the EDN report cited its sources as saying. The report also identified that Cypress and Micron both plan to raise their NOR flash quotes for the second quarter with new prices to become available on April 27.

Realtime news

  • Commentary: TPK, O-film tie-up to bring uncertainty to touch panel industry

    Displays | 7min ago

  • Compal becomes a strategic partner of LeEco

    IT + CE | 1h 10min ago

  • Hua Hong seeing robust smart-card chip demand

    Bits + chips | 1h 13min ago

  • Cleanroom constructor UIS posts record NT$6.52 in 2016 EPS

    Bits + chips | 1h 13min ago

  • Xintec looks to turnaround in 2H17

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • HTC teams up with Qingdao Publishing to tap educational VR market in China

    IT + CE | 1h 25min ago

  • ECS suffers net loss per share of NT$1.70 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 23:01

  • Digitimes Research: Sony launches Bravia OLED TVs, Samsung beefs up marketing of QLED TVs in March

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:59

  • Lenovo talking with Fujitsu about buying PC business, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:48

  • Mitac Holdings to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:15

  • Quanta to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:09

  • PChome Online to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5.583

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:04

  • Clevo to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.70

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:58

  • Competition in AI platform market intensifying

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:53

  • Invetec net profits stay flat in 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:35

  • Twinhead International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

  • Unitech Computer to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.30

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link