Cypress to raise flash prices on tight supply, say reports

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 March 2017]

Cypress Semiconductor is set to adjust upward its prices for certain flash products on tight supply, according to reports from Taiwan's TechNews and Economic Daily News (EDN).

Cypress has informed its customers of new prices for certain flash products including NOR flash, RAM MCP solutions, NAND flash and SLC NAND chips that will become effective from April 25, 2017, a recent TechNews report quoted industry sources as saying.

Micron Technology, and Taiwan-based Macronix International and Winbond Electronics are expected to follow suit raising prices, particularly for NOR flash, the Technews report said.

In the NOR flash sector, the supply is set to fall short of demand by 20% in 2017 which will boost memory prices by over 60%, a recent Chinese-language EDN report quoted industry sources as saying. Macronix, Winbond and Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology (ESMT) are experiencing tight supply and will likely raise their quotes for the second quarter by 20% or more, according to the report.

Macronix, which overtook Cypress as the world's largest NOR flash supplier in 2016, already adjusted its NOR flash prices upward for the first quarter by 10%, the EDN report cited its sources as saying. The report also identified that Cypress and Micron both plan to raise their NOR flash quotes for the second quarter with new prices to become available on April 27.