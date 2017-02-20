Asustek adjusting tablet operations

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 February 2017]

Asustek Computer is adjusting its tablet operations by decreasing the number of models developed, focusing shipments on fewer overseas markets, and transferring a portion of its about 1,000 employees specifically working on tablets to its VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality), and smartphone business units, according to company CEO Jerry Shen.

Asustek began the adjustments in mid-2016 and expects to finish it in mid-2017, Shen said.

Asustek's global tablet shipments fell from 12.1 million units in 2013 to 9.4 million units in 2014, 5.9 million units in 2015 and 3.3 million units in 2016.

Asustek will focus on mid-range and high-end models for sale at above NT$10,000 (US$323) in 2017, with target shipments set at over three million tablets, Shen noted. The tablet business is expected to profit beginning the third quarter of 2017, Shen indicated.