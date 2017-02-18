Taipei, Sunday, February 19, 2017 03:47 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Cable TV operator CNS to procure 400,000 STBs in 2017
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Cable TV MSO (multi-system operator) China Network Systems (CNS) plans to set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$2.6-2.8 billion (US$83.9-90.3 million) for 2017, aiming to further upgrade its digital services.

A large portion of the capex will be used to procure 400,000 set-top boxes (STBs), including Ultra HD 2-way digital models. US-based Arris International will be a main supplier, according to the company.

The company also plans to buy new cable modems from Hitron Technologies to improve its services.

The cable TV operator announced its capex budget for the year after Far EasTone Communications (FET) and its partner Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPE Asia) recently canceled a buyout bid for the company.

