Industrial IoT: Q&A with SAP Labs China head Li Ruicheng

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

While smart manufacturing seems an unstoppable trend, Germany-based software vendor SAP SE keeps offering analytic tools to facilitate enterprises' upgrade toward Industry 4.0. Such a smart trend is also happening in China.

In a recent interview by Digitimes at CIIF 2017, SAP corporate senior vice president and SAP Labs China managing director Li Ruicheng talked about the impact of smart manufacturing in China.

Q: What is SAP's progress in the IoT business? What are the present market conditions and growth potentials in China?

A: As an international enterprise with global vision, SAP provides solutions in 12 product lines for 25 industries and serves more than 350,000 clients in over 180 countries; 87% of Forbes global 2,000 leading companies and 98% of the world's 100 most valuable brands are SAP's clients. Being a global leader in the IoT sector, SAP began R&D of IoT solutions and marketing planning in 2013. SAP will have invested EUR2.0 billion (US$2.35 billion) in IoT business development by 2020, including technology merger & acquisition to complement its own technological capability and strengthening in-house development of IoT solutions. SAP in 2017 has introduced digital manufacturing based on SAP Leonardo portfolio of IoT solutions, including SAP Distributed Manufacturing which is software application for manufacturers to collaborate with 3D printing companies.

Q: What leading technologies can SAP provide for use in smart manufacturing?

A: SAP Labs China in 2014 drew up SUPER (share, understand, promote, elaborate, reach) strategies in an attempt to materialize Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing in the China market. We work to let our clients and partners in China share SAP's strategies; to better understand understand government policies, market conditions and industries in China; to promote SAP-developed solutions tailored for manufacturing industries in China; to cooperate with clients to innovate in smart manufacturing; and to set up an ecosystem in China.

In early 2017, SAP launched SAP Leonardo IoT solutions, which were named after the Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci to undersocre SAP's ambition to become the da Vinci of the IoT era. SAP Leonardo is a completely digitized innovative system for integrating forward-looking technologies with SAP Cloud Platform, and can help enterprises create and expand smart application covering IoT, machine learning, big data, business analysis, blockchain, data smart and design mentality.

Q: How does SAP leverage its platform to help factories realize digital transformation in China? Can you illustrate it with some successful cases?

A: SAP Leonardo IoT solutions are intended to help manufacturers utilize IoT to better business operation through an innovative business model of converting IoT device-produced data about machines into operational processes. The following are cases of successfully realizing the business model:

Harley-Davidson

SAP Leonardo IoT solutions has enabled US-based Harley-Davidson to transform production of heavy motorcycles from standard models on a batch basis to personalized models based on customization, with a production line at its newest factory able to produce 1,700 models of heavy motorcycles simultaneously. At Harley-Davidson's factories, every machine is connected for continued monitoring of its operation and analysis of its state parameters. Before a section of manufacturing process breaks down or something wrong happens to components, alarm is sent out for immediate handling to minimize disruption to production. The production cycle for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle has been reduced from 21 days originally to six hours at present.

Kaeser Kompressoren

Germany-based Kaeser Kompressoren is one of the world's largest air compressor makers. The company has adopted SAP solutions to transform original production-oriented manufacturing to service-oriented manufacturing by which services are provided to generate more revenues in addition to sales of air compressors. The successful transformation hinges on IoT application. Every air compressor is connected for collecting data on its vibration, power consumption, quality of air compression, etc. The data are analyzed at SAP HANA platform to make strategies for maintenance to keep air compressors in continued high-efficiency operation.

CATL

China-based battery module and energy storage system maker CATL's digital transformation is meant to hike production efficiency and reduce production cost as well as track production process and monitor life cycles of products in a bid to secure safety and reliability of products. CATL adopts SAP MES on HANA executive platform for production, an important step toward Industry 4.0-based smart factories. SAP smart platform enables integration of design and manufacturing process, enhancing CATL's competitiveness in the international market and maintaining its leadership as a battery supplier for electric vehicles.

BYD

China-based electric vehicle maker BYD adopts SAP solutions to set up a standard, process-characterized and transparent executive platform for production management to track and have real-time control throughout the entire manufacturing process. Using the executive platform, BYD has shortened production time and cost as well as hiked production efficiency. SAP solutions are used to analyze inventory, use of parts/components and yield rates for real-time sharing of data, reducing operating cost and accelerating response to supply chain makers.

Q: What are SAP's plans to expand IoT business in the China market?

A: SAP Labs China in early 2017 began an incubation project to help China-based startups by providing enterprise-use servers and cloud computing platforms to integrate SAP's global resources. SAP has set up SAP Leonardo innovation centers in several big cities around the world, such as Paris and Johannesburg, and will do so in China. Such innovation centers are to integrate global resources for R&D of IoT solutions and allow clients to cooperate with SAP's development experts and consultants.

