IBM to set up PowerAI experiment center in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 December 2017]

IBM will set up an experiment center in Taiwan for more potential clients to try out its PowerAI solutions, which have been adopted by many corporate customers in the country, including China Steel, E-life Mall, and Tamkang University, according to IBM Taiwan.

CY Lee, general manager of IBM Taiwan's hardware system business unit, said PowerAI makes deep learning, machine learning and AI more accessible and more performant, and by combining this software platform for deep learning with IBM Power Systems, enterprises can rapidly deploy a fully optimized and supported platform for machine learning with blazing performance.

He said that IBM launched in early December its new generation Power9 processor intended for AI (artificial intelligence) applications. The processor is fitted in the firm's server AC922 Power System to support such high-speed data transmission interfaces as Nvidia NVLink, PCI-Express 4.0 and OpenCAPI, achieving a transmission speed 9.5 times as fast as x86 and shortening the training time needed for deep learning neural network by fourfold.

Lee revealed that the US Department of Energy has decided to adopt IBM Power9 processors to build two supercomputer systems, Summit and Sierra, while Google has also announced the use of Power9 processors as the core of its new generation datacenters.

AI has been developed for years, but its commercial applications are still at a nascent stage, Lee said, adding that customers are still actively conceiving how to create new business models with AI applications, and sharp growth in AI-based businesses can be well expected in the next 3-5 years.

According to Lee, IBM's mainframe Systems z14 has received warm market responses in Taiwan since its launch in the third quarter of 2017. He stressed that IBM launched its latest Power9 processors and mainframe systems at this critical juncture mainly to help customers smoothly get on their AI journey, and the PowerAI experiment center is designed to inspire more potential customers to access the firm's PowerAI solutions.