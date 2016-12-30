Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 13:07 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Chunghwa Telecom appoints new president
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Chunghwa Telecom's board of directors on December 29 appointed Sheih Chi-mau, currently executive vice president, as the new president to succeed Shih Mu-piao who will retire on January 4, 2017.

Sheih, who has served at CHT for over 40 years, assumed his EPV position in 2010. Sheih's latest tasks included the establishment of CHT's Big Data office, improving information security at CHT and initiating CHT's new 4G services, CHT said.

Sheih's appointment comes less than two weeks after the state-controlled telecom operator officially elected Cheng Yu as its new chairman on December 15, replacing outgoing Rick Tsai, who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Cheng's appointment is part of the government's efforts to accelerate CHT's move to integrate with the information technology, consumer electronics and entertainment sectors, CHT said earlier.

CHT new chairman Cheng Yu (right) and new president Sheih

CHT new chairman Cheng Yu (right) and new president Sheih Chi-mou
Photo: Shin-min Fu, Digitimes, December 2016

Realtime news

  • SAS to set up subsidiary for setting up rooftop PV systems at Central Taiwan Science Park

    Before Going to Press | Dec 29, 20:09

  • Taiwan solar cell makers to take legal action to prevent PERC experts from shifting to China

    Before Going to Press | Dec 29, 20:07

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link