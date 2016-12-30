Chunghwa Telecom appoints new president

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Chunghwa Telecom's board of directors on December 29 appointed Sheih Chi-mau, currently executive vice president, as the new president to succeed Shih Mu-piao who will retire on January 4, 2017.

Sheih, who has served at CHT for over 40 years, assumed his EPV position in 2010. Sheih's latest tasks included the establishment of CHT's Big Data office, improving information security at CHT and initiating CHT's new 4G services, CHT said.

Sheih's appointment comes less than two weeks after the state-controlled telecom operator officially elected Cheng Yu as its new chairman on December 15, replacing outgoing Rick Tsai, who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Cheng's appointment is part of the government's efforts to accelerate CHT's move to integrate with the information technology, consumer electronics and entertainment sectors, CHT said earlier.

CHT new chairman Cheng Yu (right) and new president Sheih Chi-mou

Photo: Shin-min Fu, Digitimes, December 2016