Taiwan market: CHT expects profits to edge down 8% in 2017
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) expects its consolidated revenues to inch up 0.5% on year to NT$231.16 billion (US$7.373 billion) in 2017, but net profits are likely to decline 8% to NT$6.89 billion.

EPS for 2017 is projected at NT$4.75, down from the NT$5.16 recorded a year earlier.

Total expenditure for 2017 is expected to reach NT$186.46 billion, an increase of NT$5 billion from a year earlier, affecting its profitability, the telecom carrier noted.

Despite decreased profits, CHT will strive to maintain its leading market positions in all aspects of businesses in 2017, while continuing to introduce innovative services in the consumer and business sectors, said company chairman Cheng Yu.

Meanwhile, capex budget for 2017 is set at NT$30.28 billion, an increase of NT$6.8 billion from the previous year.

