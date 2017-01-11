Chunghwa Telecom reports flat performance for December

MOPS, January 10; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has announced revenues of NT$20.71 billion (US$648.55 million) for December, down 1.9% from a year earlier. Net profits for the month reached NT$1.97 billion, decreasing 34.1% on year. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.25 for the period.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$230.01 billion, edging down 0.8% from a year earlier. Net profits for the year also declined 6.5% on year to NT$40.03 billion. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$5.16 for 2016.

The recognition of NT$1.17 billion impairments of its assets, including 2G assets and equity investments in China Airlines, eroded its EPS by NT$0.14 for the year, the company said.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.05 to finish at NT$9.38 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 10 session.