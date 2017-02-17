CHT ties up with NTT, Itochu to develop hardware specifications for SDN/NFV equipment

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has signed an MoU with Japan-based telecom carrier NTT and ICT solution provider Itochu for cooperation to develop common specifications for telecom equipment used to set up SDN (software-defined networking) architecture to provide NFV (network function virtualization) services.

Using common standards, telecom equipment suppliers can develop inexpensive SDN-based equipment to enable telecom service companies to provide new types of services, including NFV services, CHT said.

The cooperation also aims to develop a hardware interface and a set of verification standards for SDN/NFV equipment, CHT added.

The establishment of a common interface and verification processes will also enable telecom equipment suppliers to facilitate product development for multiple clients, which in turn will help build up an ecosystem based on white-box suppliers, CHT added.

NTT, which initiated the cooperation project, also plans to invite other telecom operators in Asia to participate in the program, CHT indicated.