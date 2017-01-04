Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 14:25 (GMT+8)
CHT sets 2017 capex budget at NT$29 billion
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has tentatively set its capex budget for 2017 at NT$29 billion (US$900.74 million), up from NT$27 billion spent a year earlier, according to company president Sheih Chi-mau.

The company originally set a budget of NT$30.6 billion for 2016, but actual spending reached only NT$27 billion, the company noted.

For 2017, expenditures for construction and implementation of fixed line broadband networks will total N$14 billion, increasing 18% from a year earlier, Sheih noted, adding that investments in mobile networks will reach NT$9 billion.

CHT will also aim to ramp up the coverage rate of its 1Gbps high-speed optical broadband networks by 10% a year from the currently level of 50%.

