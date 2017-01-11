Coretronic shipments up in December

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Coretronic shipped 4.955 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules, lighting modules and touch modules in December, slightly increasing 1.3% on month. It shipped 14.73 million units in the fourth quarter, decreasing 5% sequentially, and 57.35 million units in 2016, slipping 19.9% on year, according to the company.

Coretronic also shipped 112,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in December, growing 12% on month; 320,000 units in the fourth quarter, dropping 6.7% on quarter; and 1.22 million units in 2016, rising 8% on year.

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.1 billion (US$159 million) for December, growing 1.93% on month but falling 6.63% on year. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter reached NT$14.811 billion, up 0.23% sequentially but dipping 13.27% on year, and those of NT$57.058 billion for 2016 declined 16.29% on year.

Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Nov 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-16 5,004 6.3% (9.5%) 51,957 (17.1%) Oct-16 4,707 (6.4%) (22.7%) 46,953 (17.9%) Sep-16 5,031 0.9% (23.7%) 42,246 (17.3%) Aug-16 4,984 4.7% (18.9%) 37,216 (16.4%) Jul-16 4,763 (1.1%) (14.9%) 32,231 (15.9%) Jun-16 4,816 6.3% (16.4%) 27,469 (16.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017