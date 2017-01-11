Coretronic shipments up in December

Coretronic shipped 4.955 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units (BLUs), LCD modules, lighting modules and touch modules in December, slightly increasing 1.3% on month. It shipped 14.73 million units in the fourth quarter, decreasing 5% sequentially, and 57.35 million units in 2016, slipping 19.9% on year, according to the company.
Coretronic also shipped 112,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in December, growing 12% on month; 320,000 units in the fourth quarter, dropping 6.7% on quarter; and 1.22 million units in 2016, rising 8% on year.
Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.1 billion (US$159 million) for December, growing 1.93% on month but falling 6.63% on year. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter reached NT$14.811 billion, up 0.23% sequentially but dipping 13.27% on year, and those of NT$57.058 billion for 2016 declined 16.29% on year.
Coretronic: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Nov 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-16
|
5,004
|
6.3%
|
(9.5%)
|
51,957
|
(17.1%)
Oct-16
|
4,707
|
(6.4%)
|
(22.7%)
|
46,953
|
(17.9%)
Sep-16
|
5,031
|
0.9%
|
(23.7%)
|
42,246
|
(17.3%)
Aug-16
|
4,984
|
4.7%
|
(18.9%)
|
37,216
|
(16.4%)
Jul-16
|
4,763
|
(1.1%)
|
(14.9%)
|
32,231
|
(15.9%)
Jun-16
|
4,816
|
6.3%
|
(16.4%)
|
27,469
|
(16.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017