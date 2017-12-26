Taiwan makers reportedly hit by Kunshan pollution control in China

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The city government of Kunshan, China has reportedly ordered factories, domestic and foreign-invested companies alike, operating along Wusong River to suspend their operations for three weeks as it tightens control over water pollution, according to a media reports from Taiwan.

The order, effective from December 25, 2017 to January 10, 2018, will affect about 270 firms, of which about 50% are invested by Taiwan-companies, including Foxconn Electronics, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Career Technology, Flexium Interconnect and Adventech, said the reports.

The government aims to improve the water quality in areas along the river by limiting the discharge of industrial waste water in order to meet the environmental standards set by the central government.

The Kuanshan city government did not confirm whether such an order had been issued, the reports said.

However, Advantech said that its operations will not be affected the suspension order as its factory does not produce much industrial waste water. Flexium also reported that its factory in Kunshan did not suspend its operations because the Kunshan plant concentrates on production of module products which does not result in the discharge of waste water in substantial amounts.

The benchmark index of the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed down 100.58 points to finish at 10421.91 during the December 26 session as the news about the Kunshan order weighed on the performance of related companies operating factories in the area.