AUO, Novatek, Chipbond to benefit from Sharp decision to stop supplying panels to Samsung, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 23 December 2016]

Taiwan flat panel maker AU Optronics (AUO), LCD driver IC supplier Novatek Microelectronics and driver IC packaging firm Chipbond Technology will benefit from Sharp's decision to suspend the supply of LCD panels to Samsung Electronics beginning 2017, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

Samsung currently purchases about five million TV panels, mainly 40-, 60- and 70-inch units, from Sharp a year. The amount accounts for roughly 10% of Samsung's total panel procurement a year.

Responding to Sharp's decision, Samsung will eventually increase procurement from its affiliate, Samsung Display, while also adjusting its product mix to focus on 50-, 65- and 75-inch models, said the report.

While the yield rate of Samsung's production of 50-inch flat panels in China remains to be improved, Samsung will be forced to purchase 50-inch and above panels from other sources, likely AUO.

Increasing orders from Samsung will also benefit LCD driver IC supplier Novatek and LCD driver IC backend service company Chipbond, noted the report.