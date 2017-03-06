ASRock sees earnings decline in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

Motherboard maker ASRock saw its net profit decline 33.7% on year to NT$160 million (NT$5.16 million) in 2016 during which total revenues were down only 1.33% to NT$7.121 billion.

EPS for 2016 stood at NT$1.39, down from NT$2.09 of a year earlier. However, the company said it plans to hand out dividends of NT$2 in cash for 2016.

The company reported earlier that its revenues for January 2017 were down 4.61% on year to NT$677 million due to seasonal factors.

ASRock is expected to see its sales to start picking up in February-March due to the launch of Intel's Kaby Lake-based and AMD's Ryzen 7-based products, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.20 to finish at NT$43.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 6 session.