Branded motherboard shipments to drop 10% in 2017 due to weak demand from China
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Worldwide motherboard shipments are expected to drop 5-10% on year in 2017 with demand from China already starting to weaken, affecting most of the players' shipments, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

The weakening demand will also affect upstream printed circuit board (PCB) and chip suppliers' shipment performances.

With the top-2 motherboard vendors Asustek Computer and Gigabyte Technology likely to focus on maintaining their market shares by offering price cuts in 2017, second- and third-tier firms will see more difficulties surviving the competition.

Asustek and Gigabyte both saw their branded motherboard shipments drop in 2016. Asustek shipped 17 million motherboards worldwide in the year and 8.5-9 million in China, while Gigabyte shipped 16 million units worldwide and 8-8.5 million units in China.

Despite the shipment drops, the two vendors still managed to achieve profits in 2016 at levels similar to those of in 2015 thanks to increased sales in the gaming segment and rising mid-range and high-end motherboard shipments.

Most research firms expect PC shipments to see limited drop in 2017, but motherboard makers believe motherboard shipments are likely to drop by another 10%.

With Intel's new 200-series motherboards becoming available in the channel and AMD's Ryzen series processors and X370-based motherboards expected to start shipping in February, motherboard players expect their shipments to turn strong in the first quarter. But at the same time they are bracing for a weak third quarter, as a result of a shift of demand from the traditional peak season to the first quarter.

Asustek and Gigabyte are expected to ship 4.3 and 4.1 motherboards in the first quarter, respectively and their 2017 shipments are likely to shrink by only around 5% on year thanks to their strong presence in the market. Most other small players are expected to have over 10% on-year shipment drops in the year.

China-based Colorful shipped 2.2 million motherboards in 2016, flat from a year ago, thanks to its graphics card's strong brand recognition in China. Micro-Star International (MSI) shipped about 1.8 million branded motherboards, Biostar less than one million and ASRock less than 500,000 in China in 2016.

