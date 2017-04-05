Taipei, Thursday, April 6, 2017 06:02 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
28°C
Taiwan market: Gigabyte to start marketing Sabre 15 gaming notebook
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Gigabyte Technology will start marketing its 15.6-inch gaming notebook, the Sabre 15, in the Taiwan market in conjunction with Taipei Spring Computer Show 2017 to be held from April 7-10.

The Sabre 15 is powered by an Intel Kaby Lake Core i7-7700HQ CPU paired with an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU and up to 32GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the company shipped about 15-16 million motherboards in 2016, down from 17.5 million units shipped a year earlier, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Gigabyte is expected to ship 4.5 million motherboards in the first quarter of 2017, the paper estimated.

Realtime news

  • Getac expects revenues to grow 5-10% in 2017

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 7h 43min ago

  • China PV module makers subject to anti-dumping tariff in Turkey

    Before Going to Press | 8h 19min ago

  • Apple orders 70 million curved-surface AMOLED panels from Samsung Display, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 8h 21min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan server revenues expected to grow 5.9% on year in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Getac expects rising performances in both ruggedized PC and car component businesses

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

  • CPT suffers net loss per share of NT$0.27 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 27min ago

  • Taiwan market: Acer launches 21-inch gaming notebook

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • PTI orders equipment for NT$525 million

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Ibase Technology nets NT$5.31 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • TPK Holding sees increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 34min ago

  • WT Micro halts trading pending release of material information

    Before Going to Press | 8h 36min ago

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments to fall below 100 million units in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 36min ago

  • Insyde swings back to profitability in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | 8h 37min ago

  • TSMC Nanjing fab gearing up for 16nm chip production

    Before Going to Press | 8h 41min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China IC design industry output value to rise 16.9% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 41min ago

  • Gigastorage to issue NT$1.2 billion convertible bonds

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • TSMC orders equipment for nearly NT$5 billion

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • Adata 1Q17 revenues climb to 13-quarter high

    Before Going to Press | 8h 43min ago

  • FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues up in March

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • AUO to procure equipment worth NT$2.379 billion

    Before Going to Press | 8h 48min ago

  • Sigurd posts increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 49min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link