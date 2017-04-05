Taiwan market: Gigabyte to start marketing Sabre 15 gaming notebook

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Gigabyte Technology will start marketing its 15.6-inch gaming notebook, the Sabre 15, in the Taiwan market in conjunction with Taipei Spring Computer Show 2017 to be held from April 7-10.

The Sabre 15 is powered by an Intel Kaby Lake Core i7-7700HQ CPU paired with an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU and up to 32GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the company shipped about 15-16 million motherboards in 2016, down from 17.5 million units shipped a year earlier, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Gigabyte is expected to ship 4.5 million motherboards in the first quarter of 2017, the paper estimated.