Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 17:53 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
ASRock reportedly to take over Pegatron system integrator orders
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Pegatron Technology has been re-organizing its business groups since the second half of 2016 and has recently decided to gradually shift the group that handles small-to-medium-size motherboard and graphics card design, manufacturing and services for its system integrator clients to its subsidiary ASRock. The move is expected to help the company accelerate its pace of integrating resources and will also help ASRock improve its operations. Pegatron and ASRock both declined to comment on the news.

After its major client Toshiba phased out of the notebook market, Pegatron has been suffering from an over-reliance on orders from Apple and has been changing its management team, hoping to reduce the risks.

Meanwhile, Pegatron's ex-CEO Jason Cheng has been re-appointed to become chairman of subsidiaries Casetek and AzureWave, and both are expected to enjoy strong growth in Apple orders in the second half of 2017.

ASRock recently stopped taking Asustek Computer's motherboard orders and orders from China-based white-box players due to their low profits, and recently started handling orders from system integrator clients, which used to be handled by its Business Unit 8 (BU8) team. This business unit will also be merged under ASRock gradually.

ASRock shipped only less than four million motherboards in 2016 due to a sharp shipment drop in China. Although the company still enjoyed growth in embedded and server product lines, the company earned less than NT$2 in EPS.

For 2017, orders from SI clients and the launch of Intel's Kaby Lake platform are expected to boost the company's performance. The company has launched new Z270-based motherboards, looking to expand its presence in the mid-range to high-end sector. Motherboards using AMD's new chipsets are also expected to launch after March which should also benefit the company's profits.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link