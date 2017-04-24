Motherboard shipments may see over 10% decline in 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

Despite some research firms believing that worldwide PC shipments' decline has already started slowing down, many motherboard players still see weak demand from the PC DIY channel, especially in China. As a result, the players believe their motherboard and graphics card shipments in 2017 are unlikely to recover and the overall volume may drop over 10% on year.

In 2016, worldwide motherboard shipments only reached less than 50 million units.

Sources from motherboard players pointed out that notebooks have been gradually taking demand away from traditional PCs as a result of their better specifications, smaller form factors and cheaper prices. Thanks to rising demand from China especially from its rural areas, the motherboard market had still been able to maintain stable shipments in the couple of years prior to 2015, but such support has been weakening since 2015.

In addition to weakening demand from traditional PC market segment, exchange rate fluctuations, rising component prices and component shortages are also creating difficulties for motherboard players' operations, hurting their shipments and profitability.

As Intel's new Kaby Lake processors have not stimulated as much demand as expected since their launch in January, the sources are concerned that Intel's new top-end platform for June and new Coffee Lake processors for August may also face weak demand.