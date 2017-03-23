Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:36 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Motherboard vendors see shipments drop in 1Q17 despite new AMD, Intel processors
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Despite Intel, AMD and Nvidia having all launched new processor or graphics chip products for the first quarter, motherboard players continue to suffer decreased shipments in the quarter and demand is also unlikely to pick up in the second, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Intel released several Kaby Lake-based processors and 200 series chipsets including the Z270 in January. AMD's 8-core Ryzen 7 1800X, 1700X and 1700 were launched in early March and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti also hit store shelves in March.

Intel also cut the prices for several of its previous-generation processors including Core i7-6950X and G328. Nvidia's GTX 1080 graphics cards also saw pricing drop from US$699 to US$499.

Because of weak graphics card demand especially from China, players have already started cutting prices for their GTX 1060 (starting US$249) and GTX 1070 (starting US$379) graphics card to stimulate demand.

Asustek Computer and Gigabyte Technology are expected to ship less than four million motherboards each in the first quarter, the lowest quarterly record in the past few years, while second- to third-tier players are expected to have even worse performances.

Although AMD has already prepared new Ryzen 5 series processors, Polaris-based RX500 series GPUs and next-generation Vega series GPUs for the second quarter, the sources believe these products are unlikely to have a significantly contribution overall because AMD only has a limited market share currently.

The sources pointed out that motherboard/graphics card players' overall shipments and revenues will see significant drops in the first half, but Asustek and Gigabyte are expected to see declines not as steep as the market's average thanks to demand from the gaming market.

But the sources expect demand from the PC DIY market to have a good chance to rise in the third quarter due to seasonality, as well as Intel's launch of its top-end Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X processors and X299 chipsets, and AMD's release of its Ryzen 3 series processors for inexpensive mainstream sector and mass shipments of its Vega series GPUs, .

Motherboard players saw weak 1Q17

Motherboard players see weak results for 1Q17
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • Samsung, eSilicon tape out 14nm network processor with Rambus 28G SerDes solution

    Bits + chips | 3h 22min ago

  • Apple iPhone 6s tops list of best-selling smartphones for 2016, says IHS

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 25min ago

  • ASE says no plan to set up local site in US for packaging services

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • SAS suffers net loss per share of NT$2.77 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 38min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 3G/4G becomes mainstream in India in 2016-2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 39min ago

  • Nintendo expects to ship 20 million Switch devices in first year, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Everlight Electronics nets NT$4.13 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Lenovo plans to offer 3-5 Mods smartphone accessories a quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom procures 4G equipment from Nokia

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • AUO procures TFT-LCD equipment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • India market: Handset sales proportion from online channels rises to nearly 35%

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Systex nets NT$4.50 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.80

    Before Going to Press | 3h 51min ago

  • GMT to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • TSMC to begin 7nm tape-out in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • Win Semi to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

  • InterServ International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • Oppo actively tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

  • Audio IC firm C-Media 2016 profits fall to 3-year low

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link