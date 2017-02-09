Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:45 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
12°C
Taiwan Mobile to offer 1Gbps service in 2018
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Taiwan Mobile will continue to expand its hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) broadband networks to enable a data transmission speeds of 1Gbps in 2018, according to company president James Jeng.

Taiwan Mobile aims to bring the current 1Gbps service rate to about NT$1,000 (US$32.13) a month in 2018, compared to NT$3,599 offered by Chunghwa Telecom currently, Jeng noted.

Buoyed by the offering of 1Gbps service, TFN Media, a cable TV arm of Taiwan Mobile, is expected to see the number of subscribers grow to two million in 2018 from 1.2 million currently, Jeng added.

Taiwan Mobile has set a capex budget of NT$8.5 billion for 2017, of which NT$5 billion will be used to expand its mobile networks and NT$2.5 billion for cable TV and broadband businesses.

The company said earlier that it expects revenues to grow 2% to NT$118.85 billion and net profits to drop 6% to NT$14.38 billion with an EPS of NT$5.28 in 2017.

tAIWAN mOBILE pRESIDENT jAMES jENG

Taiwan Mobile president James Jeng
Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, February 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link