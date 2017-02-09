Taiwan Mobile to offer 1Gbps service in 2018

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Taiwan Mobile will continue to expand its hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) broadband networks to enable a data transmission speeds of 1Gbps in 2018, according to company president James Jeng.

Taiwan Mobile aims to bring the current 1Gbps service rate to about NT$1,000 (US$32.13) a month in 2018, compared to NT$3,599 offered by Chunghwa Telecom currently, Jeng noted.

Buoyed by the offering of 1Gbps service, TFN Media, a cable TV arm of Taiwan Mobile, is expected to see the number of subscribers grow to two million in 2018 from 1.2 million currently, Jeng added.

Taiwan Mobile has set a capex budget of NT$8.5 billion for 2017, of which NT$5 billion will be used to expand its mobile networks and NT$2.5 billion for cable TV and broadband businesses.

The company said earlier that it expects revenues to grow 2% to NT$118.85 billion and net profits to drop 6% to NT$14.38 billion with an EPS of NT$5.28 in 2017.

Taiwan Mobile president James Jeng

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, February 2017