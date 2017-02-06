IC tesing solution provider CHPT reports increased revenues for January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 February 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported revenues of NT$257 million (US$8.279 million) for January, increasing 26% from the previous month and 53% from a year earlier.

Despite seasonal factors, CHPT's revenues for the first quarter of 2017 are expected to stay flat as compared to the previous quarter as the company is expected to begin shipping its testing solutions for 10nm chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the quarter, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$676 million, which were down 11.7% on quarter but hit the second highest quarterly level in the company's history. CHPT also posted record high revenues of NT$2.595 billion for 2016.