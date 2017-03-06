Testing solution provider CHPT February revenues up 68% on year

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported revenues of NT$262 million (US$8.446 million) for February, up 1.9% on month and 68% on year.

For the January-February period, revenues totaled NT$519 million, increasing 60.2% from a year earlier.

Despite seasonal factors, CHPT is expected to post sequential revenue gains in the first quarter of 2017 as the company has begun shipping testing solutions for production of 10nm chips at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report. CHPT's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$677 million.

The company's stock price rose NT$30 to close at NT$1,335 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 6 session.