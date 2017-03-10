MSI sees February revenues rise 7.65% on year

MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.302 billion (US$235.15 million) for February 2017, representing a 13.71% drop on month and 7.65% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$15.764 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.56% and finished at NT$70.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

MSI: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 7,302 (13.7%) 7.7% 15,764 3% Jan-17 8,462 0.5% (0.7%) 8,462 (0.7%) Dec-16 8,419 (3.7%) 9.7% 102,187 19.8% Nov-16 8,739 (6.9%) 1.7% 93,768 20.8% Oct-16 9,382 (14.6%) 19.9% 85,028 23.2% Sep-16 10,984 7.4% 27.8% 75,646 23.6% Aug-16 10,224 22.6% 39.2% 64,663 22.9% Jul-16 8,338 (4.4%) 26.2% 54,439 20.3% Jun-16 8,719 22.6% 25.6% 46,102 19.2% May-16 7,113 5.2% 26.5% 37,382 17.8% Apr-16 6,760 (17.6%) 15.3% 30,270 16% Mar-16 8,205 21% 20.2% 23,509 16.2% Feb-16 6,783 (20.4%) 19.3% 15,305 14.1%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017