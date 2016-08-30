Acer, Asustek to release 18-inch and larger gaming notebooks

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Asustek Computer and Acer are planning to launch gaming notebooks with 18-inch and above displays. Asustek is currently developing an 18-inch gaming notebook, while Acer is looking to release a 21-inch model. Since these notebooks are expected to feature weight and size much larger than regular gaming models and prices between NT$100,000-200,000, market watchers are pessimistic about their sales although they may attract attention from consumers, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Currently, 13-, 15- and 17-inch are the mainstream sizes for the gaming notebook market, but Acer and Asustek is looking to create further differentiation and planning to release models with even larger display sizes, using top-end hardware specifications.

With Nvidia's recent release of its Pascal-based GeForce GTX 10 series graphics cards, the sources expect the new GPUs to increase demand for gaming notebooks in the second half, especially during the year-end holidays.

For its new 18-inch gaming notebook, in addition to GeForce GTX 10 graphics card, Asustek is also planning to equip the device with a top-notch stereo system, bringing strong multimedia and gaming experience to its users.

Acer's 21-inch gaming notebook will use AUO's curve panel and come with a mechanical keyboard, two discrete graphics cards, four solid state drives (SSDs), over five cooling fans and two 330w power supplies. The system's chassis will also be specially designed to fit with the curve panel.

According to gaming research firm JPR's report, worldwide gaming hardware sales will reach around US$26.1 billion in 2016 and will grow 8.42% on year to reach US$28.3 billion in 2017.

However, overall notebook shipments are expected to drop 6-7% on year in 2017, according to Digitimes Research.