Micro-Star International nets NT$5.79 per share for 2016
MOPS, March 30; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016 at a March 30 investors conference, posting net EPS of NT$5.79 (US$0.18) for 2016.

Motherboards, graphics cards and components accounted for 48% of 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$102.191 billion, notebooks and desktops for 45%, and consumer electronics, tablets, panel PCs and others for 7%, MSI said. Among regional markets, Asia Pacific accounted for 37% of consolidated revenues, Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 38%, and North America for 25%. MSI noted.

Micro-Star International: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

26.545

(10.15%)

10.20%

102.191

19.81%

Gross margin

14.79%

up 0.08pp

down 0.90pp

14.63%

down 0.42pp

Net operating profit

1.267

(32.75%)

3.29%

5.519

36.07%

Net profit

1.191

(26.25%)

12.46%

4.888

31.89%

Net EPS (NT$)

1.41

5.79

Source: Company, complied by Digitimes, March 2017

