Micro-Star International nets NT$5.79 per share for 2016

Micro-Star International (MSI) released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016 at a March 30 investors conference, posting net EPS of NT$5.79 (US$0.18) for 2016.
Motherboards, graphics cards and components accounted for 48% of 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$102.191 billion, notebooks and desktops for 45%, and consumer electronics, tablets, panel PCs and others for 7%, MSI said. Among regional markets, Asia Pacific accounted for 37% of consolidated revenues, Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 38%, and North America for 25%. MSI noted.
|
Micro-Star International: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
26.545
|
(10.15%)
|
10.20%
|
102.191
|
19.81%
|
Gross margin
|
14.79%
|
up 0.08pp
|
down 0.90pp
|
14.63%
|
down 0.42pp
|
Net operating profit
|
1.267
|
(32.75%)
|
3.29%
|
5.519
|
36.07%
|
Net profit
|
1.191
|
(26.25%)
|
12.46%
|
4.888
|
31.89%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
1.41
|
|
|
5.79
|
Source: Company, complied by Digitimes, March 2017