Micro-Star International nets NT$5.79 per share for 2016

MOPS, March 30; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016 at a March 30 investors conference, posting net EPS of NT$5.79 (US$0.18) for 2016.

Motherboards, graphics cards and components accounted for 48% of 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$102.191 billion, notebooks and desktops for 45%, and consumer electronics, tablets, panel PCs and others for 7%, MSI said. Among regional markets, Asia Pacific accounted for 37% of consolidated revenues, Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 38%, and North America for 25%. MSI noted.

Micro-Star International: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 26.545 (10.15%) 10.20% 102.191 19.81% Gross margin 14.79% up 0.08pp down 0.90pp 14.63% down 0.42pp Net operating profit 1.267 (32.75%) 3.29% 5.519 36.07% Net profit 1.191 (26.25%) 12.46% 4.888 31.89% Net EPS (NT$) 1.41 5.79

Source: Company, complied by Digitimes, March 2017