Wistron, Inventec see mixed January shipments

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Wistron has announced notebook shipments of 1.3 million units for January, up 18.18% on year from January 2016's 1.1 million units. Meanwhile, Inventec shipped 1.15 million PC devices including notebooks and servers in January, dropping slightly from 1.2 million units in January a year ago.

Wistron's revenues grew 32.7% on year in January. Some market watchers noted that the growth was mainly contributed by iPhone 7 Plus orders, but Wistron declined to comment on its orders or clients. In addition to notebooks, Wistron also shipped 200,000 LCD TVs, 800,000 desktops, 130,000 servers and 500,000 LCD monitors in January, all flat or down slightly from the volumes the same month a year ago.

Wistron started taking iPhone 7 Plus assembly orders from Apple in the second half of 2016 and the company also has orders for iPhone touch panel lamination work. With Wistron reportedly being picked as a supplier of the new upcoming iPhone the market watchers expect Wistron's revenues in 2017 to enjoy robust growth.

However, Wistron's notebook shipments in the first quarter are expected to suffer a 20-25% sequential drop.

Inventec's January revenues grew slightly by 0.55% from the same month a year ago thanks to orders for Apple's AirPods, which are enjoying strong consumer demand. To satisfy demand, Inventec has been expanding its capacity for the AirPods. Inventec declined to comment on its orders.

Inventec noted that the company's revenues will grow on month in both February and March and its PC shipments in the second quarter are also expected to achieve over 10% growth sequentially. Meanwhile, Inventec's solar-related product business has started recovering in the first quarter.