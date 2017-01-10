Wistron increases investment in Kunshan subsidiary

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Wistron has announced equipment purchases for its subsidiary in Kunshan, China totaling no more than US$195 million, with industry sources speculating that the equipment will be used for the manufacturing of the next-generation iPhone.

Prior to the announcement, Wistron had also made an equipment purchase worth less than US$11.67 million for the Kunshan subsidiary in November 2016.

Wistron also announced consolidated revenues of NT$69.8 billion (US$2.19 billion) for December 2016, down 5.9% on month, but up 19.67% on year. Wistron shipped 1.9 million notebooks in December 2016, the same volume as in November 2016, as well as 210,000 servers, 350,000 LCD TVs, 1.1 million desktops and 580,000 LCD monitors.

Wistron's 2016 revenues went up 5.8% on year to reach NT$659.42 billion, and for the year the company shipped 19.4 million notebooks, up 0.5% on year; two million servers, up 10.2% on year; 3.85 million LCD TVs, down 10.5% on year; 11.9 million desktops, down 10.5% on year; and 6.55 million LCD monitors, down 9% on year.

Wistron's fourth-quarter 2016 revenues were NT$209.56 billion, up 24% sequentially to hit the company's highest quarterly record.

Wistron expects its notebook shipments to drop 20-25% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017 because of the fourth-quarter 2016's strong performance. In addition to notebooks, the company's other product lines will also see from sequential shipment declines.

Meanwhile, Inventec expects its notebook shipments to drop by a single-digit percentage sequentially in the first quarter; however, the company believes that the first quarter will be the bottom of 2017 and its shipments and revenues are expected to pick up quartger by quarter in the year with growth drivers being handheld devices and servers. Improving its gross margins and operating profits will be the key objective for the company in 2017.

Because of exchange losses, Inventec's profits were down significantly in 2016. The company generated up to NT$1.78 billion in exchange losses in the first three quarters of 2016 and its earnings per share (EPS) were only NT$1.08. Commenting on the issue, Inventec chairman Richard Lee pointed out that the company will take a more cautious attitude to controlling its foreign currencies to minimize the impact in 2017.

Compal Electronics shipped 3.5 million notebooks in December 2016, up slightly by 3% on month, while the total volume in 2016 was 35.55 million units, down 11% on year. Compal noted that the company's revenue growth in December 2016 was mainly contributed by increased notebook shipments. The company's other product lines such as tablet and smartphone saw shipments decline.

As for the first quarter, Compal expects its product shipments to drop further due to seasonality.