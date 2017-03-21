Wistron expects growth in 2017 revenue and profit

ODM Wistron has finished its transformation of business operations and expects revenues and profitability for 2017 to grow significantly on year, according to company chairman Simon Lin at a March 20 investor conference.
Revenue growth in 2017 will mainly come from severs, smart hand-held devices and PC peripherals, while revenues from notebooks and desktops will remain unchanged, Lin said. For servers in particular, Wistron expects steady orders from OEM clients and will compete for direct-sale orders, with total server shipments in 2017 estimated to increase 10% on year, Lin noted.
Wistron shipped 19 million notebooks and 12 million desktops in 2016, flat and decreasing 7.7% respectively on year.
Wistron has set aside a 2017 capital expenditure budget of US$400 million mainly for procuring production equipment in China and India, Lin said.
Wistron's board of directors on March 20 decided to distribute a dividend per share of NT$1.50 (US$0.0488), NT$1.20 in cash and NT$0.30 in stock, for 2016.
|
Wistron: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
Amount
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016 amount
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
210.047
|
24.63%
|
20.66%
|
659.908
|
5.88%
|
Gross margin
|
4.29%
|
down 0.26pp
|
down 0.16pp
|
4.80%
|
up 0.08pp
|
Net operating profit
|
2.253
|
75.58%
|
225.11%
|
6.012
|
151.55%
|
Net profit
|
1.450
|
183.40%
|
Net loss of 122 million in 4Q15
|
2.961
|
121.96%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
0.59
|
|
|
1.20
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017
Wistron chairman Simon Lin
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017