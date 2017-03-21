Wistron expects growth in 2017 revenue and profit

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

ODM Wistron has finished its transformation of business operations and expects revenues and profitability for 2017 to grow significantly on year, according to company chairman Simon Lin at a March 20 investor conference.

Revenue growth in 2017 will mainly come from severs, smart hand-held devices and PC peripherals, while revenues from notebooks and desktops will remain unchanged, Lin said. For servers in particular, Wistron expects steady orders from OEM clients and will compete for direct-sale orders, with total server shipments in 2017 estimated to increase 10% on year, Lin noted.

Wistron shipped 19 million notebooks and 12 million desktops in 2016, flat and decreasing 7.7% respectively on year.

Wistron has set aside a 2017 capital expenditure budget of US$400 million mainly for procuring production equipment in China and India, Lin said.

Wistron's board of directors on March 20 decided to distribute a dividend per share of NT$1.50 (US$0.0488), NT$1.20 in cash and NT$0.30 in stock, for 2016.

Wistron: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y 2016 amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 210.047 24.63% 20.66% 659.908 5.88% Gross margin 4.29% down 0.26pp down 0.16pp 4.80% up 0.08pp Net operating profit 2.253 75.58% 225.11% 6.012 151.55% Net profit 1.450 183.40% Net loss of 122 million in 4Q15 2.961 121.96% Net EPS (NT$) 0.59 1.20

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

Wistron chairman Simon Lin

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017