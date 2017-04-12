Wistron sees strong growth in March revenues and notebook shipments

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Wistron shipped 1.9 million notebooks in March, up 46.15% on month, summing up its first-quarter shipments to 4.5 million units, down 19.64% sequentially. Wistron's March revenues reached NT$64.3 billion (US$2.1 billion), up 30.12% on month and 20.99% on year.

Wistron's consolidated revenues in the first quarter were NT$168.41 billion, down 19.82% from a quarter ago, but up 25.03% on year.

Wistron also shipped 210,000 servers in March, up from February's 140,000 units and its server shipments in the first quarter reached 480,000 units. In addition, Wistron in March shipped 2.1 million desktops, up from 800,000 units in February; 200,000 LCD TVs, flat from a month ago; and 600,000 LCD monitors, up from 500,000 units from a month ago.

For the second quarter, Wistron expects its notebook and server shipments to enjoy single-digit percentage on-month growths every month of the quarter, while its LCD TV, LCD monitor and desktop shipments will achieve flat performances or small growths sequentially.

For 2017, Wistron expects its server shipments to grow 10% on year, while its handheld smart devices' revenue contribution will grow from 16% originally to 20%.

Since Wistron has landed orders for Apple's next-generation iPhone production, some market watchers expect the company's revenues to begin increasing strongly after the second quarter, but the orders are also expected to hurt the company's overall gross margins due to their EMS characteristic.

But Wistron is still expected to enjoy increasing profits because of rising operating profit margins, the market watchers added.

Wistron did not comment on its clients' orders.