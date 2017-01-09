Inventec to re-elect board of directors and new chairman in June

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Inventec chairman Richard Lee said that the company will re-elect its boards of directors in June 2017 and he will also step down from the chairman post, but stay as a director.

In the upcoming six months, he will gradually hand over his work to others and the company currently has three candidates for the chairman post.

Lee noted that the company currently has seven directors and three supervisors. But in June, the company will elect a total of nine directors including three independent ones, but therew ill be no supervisors.