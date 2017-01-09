Inventec reports mild on-year decline in December revenues

Inventec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$38.448 billion (US$1.2 billion) for December 2016, representing a 2.14% increase on month and 0.26% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$428.492 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 8.35% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Inventec totaled NT$395.47 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.23% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.22% and finished at NT$22.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
38,448
|
2.1%
|
(0.3%)
|
428,492
|
8.4%
Nov-16
|
37,644
|
1.6%
|
3.6%
|
390,044
|
9.3%
Oct-16
|
37,052
|
(5.1%)
|
5.4%
|
352,400
|
9.9%
Sep-16
|
39,058
|
3.4%
|
(3.6%)
|
315,348
|
10.5%
Aug-16
|
37,775
|
8.5%
|
15.5%
|
276,291
|
12.8%
Jul-16
|
34,821
|
(13.4%)
|
8.1%
|
238,516
|
12.4%
Jun-16
|
40,212
|
17.6%
|
28.9%
|
203,695
|
13.2%
May-16
|
34,183
|
0.7%
|
20.1%
|
163,482
|
9.9%
Apr-16
|
33,936
|
(7%)
|
9.4%
|
129,299
|
7.5%
Mar-16
|
36,483
|
26.8%
|
7.9%
|
95,364
|
6.8%
Feb-16
|
28,775
|
(4.4%)
|
12.3%
|
58,881
|
6.1%
Jan-16
|
30,106
|
(21.9%)
|
0.8%
|
30,106
|
0.8%
Dec-15
|
38,550
|
6.1%
|
5%
|
395,470
|
(9.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017