Inventec reports mild on-year decline in December revenues

MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Inventec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$38.448 billion (US$1.2 billion) for December 2016, representing a 2.14% increase on month and 0.26% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$428.492 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 8.35% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Inventec totaled NT$395.47 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.23% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.22% and finished at NT$22.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 38,448 2.1% (0.3%) 428,492 8.4% Nov-16 37,644 1.6% 3.6% 390,044 9.3% Oct-16 37,052 (5.1%) 5.4% 352,400 9.9% Sep-16 39,058 3.4% (3.6%) 315,348 10.5% Aug-16 37,775 8.5% 15.5% 276,291 12.8% Jul-16 34,821 (13.4%) 8.1% 238,516 12.4% Jun-16 40,212 17.6% 28.9% 203,695 13.2% May-16 34,183 0.7% 20.1% 163,482 9.9% Apr-16 33,936 (7%) 9.4% 129,299 7.5% Mar-16 36,483 26.8% 7.9% 95,364 6.8% Feb-16 28,775 (4.4%) 12.3% 58,881 6.1% Jan-16 30,106 (21.9%) 0.8% 30,106 0.8% Dec-15 38,550 6.1% 5% 395,470 (9.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017