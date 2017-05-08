Taipei, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 00:10 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
Wistron 1Q17 revenues grow 25% on year
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Wistron has announced its financial results for the first quarter with consolidated revenues dropping 19.82% sequentially, but rising 25.03% on year to reach NT$168.41 billion (US$5.58 billion).

The company’s net profits for the first quarter were NT$545 million, down dramatically by 62.71% from the previous quarter’s NT$1.45 billion, but up 42.27% from first quarter 2016’s NT$383 million. The EPS came to NT$0.22 for the first quarter of 2017.

Wistron enjoyed an income of NT$444 million from its foreign exchange transactions, which contributed over half of the company’s profits before tax of NT$777 million in the first quarter, showing that the company’s core businesses had performed weakly during the quarter.

Wistron pointed out that the income from the foreign exchange transactions was mainly because of its careful management; however, the rising Taiwan currency still impacted the company gross margins for the quarter. In addition, workers’ overtime pays during the Lunar New Year holidays also increased the company’s costs in the quarter.

However, Wistron is expected to see increasing orders for smartphones from a US-based client. Although the orders are expected to impact the company’s gross margin performance, Wistron’s net profits are still expected to grow strongly due to the orders’ large volume.

Realtime news

  • VIS seeking 8-inch fab equipment from memory chipmakers

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • Asustek revenues down sharply in April

    IT + CE | 3h 35min ago

  • Taiwan market: JPW to offer VR motion solutions for arcades

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 54min ago

  • Pegatron 1Q17 net profit hits 11-quarter low

    IT + CE | 4h 21min ago

  • Novatek expects to post 5-9% revenue growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 5h 4min ago

  • Yageo, Walsin report increased April revenues

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 5h 30min ago

  • WT Micro, Edom April revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • Sumco lowering wafer shipments to XMC

    Before Going to Press | 2h 6min ago

  • Compal Electronics ships 2.6 million notebooks, AIO PCs in April

    Before Going to Press | 5h 11min ago

  • ECS nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 24min ago

  • HTC reports eighth quarterly losses in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 26min ago

  • Gemtek April revenues down

    Before Going to Press | 5h 33min ago

  • GlobalWafers to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | 6h 13min ago

  • AUO procures equipment worth NT$1.384 billion

    Before Going to Press | 6h 17min ago

  • Chicony Electronics April revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 32min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up display panel factory in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 6h 32min ago

  • Synnex April revenues down

    Before Going to Press | 6h 35min ago

  • Accton Technology nets NT$1.19 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 6h 36min ago

  • Lextar Electronics buys back 6.40% stake

    Before Going to Press | 6h 40min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link