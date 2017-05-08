Wistron 1Q17 revenues grow 25% on year

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Wistron has announced its financial results for the first quarter with consolidated revenues dropping 19.82% sequentially, but rising 25.03% on year to reach NT$168.41 billion (US$5.58 billion).

The company’s net profits for the first quarter were NT$545 million, down dramatically by 62.71% from the previous quarter’s NT$1.45 billion, but up 42.27% from first quarter 2016’s NT$383 million. The EPS came to NT$0.22 for the first quarter of 2017.

Wistron enjoyed an income of NT$444 million from its foreign exchange transactions, which contributed over half of the company’s profits before tax of NT$777 million in the first quarter, showing that the company’s core businesses had performed weakly during the quarter.

Wistron pointed out that the income from the foreign exchange transactions was mainly because of its careful management; however, the rising Taiwan currency still impacted the company gross margins for the quarter. In addition, workers’ overtime pays during the Lunar New Year holidays also increased the company’s costs in the quarter.

However, Wistron is expected to see increasing orders for smartphones from a US-based client. Although the orders are expected to impact the company’s gross margin performance, Wistron’s net profits are still expected to grow strongly due to the orders’ large volume.