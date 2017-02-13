Quanta continues to be largest notebook ODM for HP in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

HP has decided on the distribution of orders among its four main Taiwan-based ODMs for notebook to be launched in 2017, with Quanta Computer maintaining the status as the largest accounting for 35% of HP's planned total orders, higher than the 32% in 2016, according to industry sources.

Based on an estimated 35 million notebooks to be shipped by HP in 2017, Quanta will grab orders for 12.25 million units in total, the sources said. In addition to HP, Quanta is also the largest notebook ODM for Apple, Acer and Asustek Computer, the sources noted. Quanta shipped 40.4 million notebooks in 2016, dipping 6.67% on year.

Wistron and Compal Electronics each will account for 25% of HP's planned orders in 2017, with the proportion for Wistron rising from 9.8% for 2016 and for Compal dropping from 31%, the sources indicated.

Inventec, despite being the largest ODM of HP business-use notebooks, will see its proportion of orders decrease from 25% in 2016 to 15% in 2017, the sources said.