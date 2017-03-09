Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:10 (GMT+8)
Wistron reports over 20% on-year revenue growth for February
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Wistron's February consolidated revenues dropped 9.65% on month, but increased 22.5% on year to reach NT$49.42 billion (US$1.6 billion). Wistron shipped 1.3 million notebooks in February, flat from a month ago.

Since Apple's next-generation iPhones are scheduled to be released in the second half and Wistron is expected to be one of the manufacturers of the new iPhones, some market watchers believe Wistron's on-month revenue drop in February was mainly due to reduced orders for existing iPhones.

For the first two months in 2017 combined, Wistron's revenues reached NT$104.11 billion, up 27.66% on year.

In February, Wistron also shipped 140,000 servers, 200,000 LCD TVs, 800,000 desktops and 500,000 LCD monitors.

Wistron's notebook shipments are estimated to decline 20% sequentially in the first half of 2017. Wistron shipped 5.6 million notebooks in the fourth quarter of 2016 and is expected to ship 4.48 million units in the first quarter with shipments in March to reach 1.88 million units.

In addition to orders for next-generation iPhones, Wistron is also establishing a plant in Bengaluru, India to produce Apple's iPhone SE.

