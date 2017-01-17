Foxconn ties up with Robo 3D to produce 3D printers, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Foxconn Electronics has signed a cooperation agreement with Robo 3D, under which Foxconn will produce the Robo R2 3D printers for Robo 3D, according to a Chinese-language TechNews report.

Initial production will reach 10,000 units a year with the first batch of the Robo R2 3D printers to hit the market in March, said the report.

The Robo R2 can be operated through the Wi-Fi network of users' mobile devices, using Robo app. The Robo R2 also supports iOS, MacOS, Windows and Linux, according to Robo 3D.

The Robo R2 will be available at US$1,300 per unit, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing documents from Robo 3D.