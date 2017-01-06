BT selects MediaTek to provide chips for home wireless networks

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

MediaTek at the ongoing CES trade show in Las Vegas announced that its Wi-Fi adaptive network technology has been selected to power BT's Whole Home Wi-Fi system, a self-configuring wireless network.

MediaTek's adaptive network solution powered by the MT7621, MT7615 and MT7615 chipsets provides BT's Whole Home Wi-Fi full coverage wireless connection experience with the latest in network security and smart connectivity features, according to the fabless chip firm. Users of BT's Whole Home Wi-Fi will benefit from a simple setup of a network and small repeaters which automatically route network traffic throughout the home ensuring total Wi-Fi coverage with no sacrifice in speed or reliability.

"As providers of home wireless connectivity, we're committed to delivering the best experience to our customers and our Whole Home Wi-Fi ensures fast, reliable connections for multiple devices throughout the house, said Erik Raphael, director of BT Devices, in a statement issued by MediaTek.

"As we welcome more and varied connected devices into our homes, we must start looking for smarter, whole home wireless coverage solutions for connectivity. MediaTek's Adaptive Network technology is designed to meet these needs and we're confident that homes across the United Kingdom will enjoy enhanced connectivity thanks to BT's Whole Home Wi-Fi," said Joe Chen, executive VP and co-COO at MediaTek, in the same statement.

MediaTek also issued a separate statement announcing the availability of MT2533D, an integrated chipset for smart, connected headphones, headsets, earpieces and hands-free systems. The MT2533D is designed for wireless headphones and in-vehicle hands-free systems, ideal for stand-alone sports headsets or travel earpieces as it offers local MP3 playback.

MediaTek's MT2533D combines an audio analog front-end (AFE) and digital signal processor (DSP) with an ARM Cortex-M4 processor, 4MB memory (PSRAM and flash) and dual-mode Bluetooth (2.1 and 4.2 Low Energy) radio. To support applications that need advanced audio management, MT2533D integrates a DSP that comes with 128KB IRAM, 250KB DRAM and 96KB SRAM for various speech enhancement algorithms. This DSP delivers native dual mic noise reduction (DMNR) technology and supports third-party software for a voice wake-up command. It also supports A2DP, HFP, Advanced Wireless Stereo, and MP3 local playback.