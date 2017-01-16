Taipei, Monday, January 16, 2017 13:04 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
MediaTek to see solution shipments dip 20% on quarter in 1Q17, says paper
Commercial Times, January 14; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

MediaTek is expected to see its shipments of smartphone solutions decline 20% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Factors including weakening demand for entry-level models in India and decreasing chipset shipments to Oppo will affect MediaTek's shipments in the first quarter, said the paper, citing Laura Chen, an analyst at BNP Paribas Asia.

Additionally, it will also be difficult for MediaTek to ramp up its gross margin in 2017 due to keen price competition, Chen said.

Recent market response to MediaTek's 10nm products, including its Helio X30 and Helio P35 CPUs, has not been enthusiastic due to their high production costs, as well as high selling prices, Chen was quoted as saying.

BNP Paribas expects MediaTek to post an EPS of NT$16.43 (US$0.52) in 2017 and NT$17.39 in 2018, according to the report.

AbonTouch
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link