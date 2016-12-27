MediaTek 1Q17 revenues likely to drop 10%

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

MediaTek is expected to post an about 10% sequential decrease in revenues for the first quarter of 2017, as a result of seasonal factors, according to industry sources.

MediaTek has not given its sales guidance for the first quarter of 2017. The company said previously that foundries' production capacity for smartphone chips, particularly 28nm solutions, had been tight, and the supply constraints would persist through the end of 2016.

Nevertheless, speculation has circulated recently in China's smartphone industry about rising inventory levels.

MediaTek at its most-recent investors meeting estimated revenues would fall up to 15% sequentially to between NT$66.6 billion (US$2.1 billion) and NT$72.9 billion in the fourth quarter. Foundries' continued tight supply of 28nm chips, as well as a slowdown in customer demand, would affect the company's sales during the quarter.

MediaTek saw its November revenues decrease to a seven-month low of NT$23.52 billion. Revenues totaled NT$254.2 billion for the first 11 months of 2016, rising 30.5% from a year earlier.

MediaTek posted revenues of NT$78.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016, up 8.1% sequentially and 37.6% on year, while gross margin stayed unchanged from the previous quarter but fell 7.5pp from a year earlier to 35.2%.

MediaTek generated net profits of NT$7.83 billion in the third quarter, up 18.8% on quarter but down 1.6% on year, with EPS coming to NT$4.98.