Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips to ship in commercial devices in 1H17

Josephine Lien, Las Vegas; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Qualcomm has announced its 10nm Snapdragon 835-series processors will ship in commercial devices in the first half of 2017. The chips reportedly will draw adoption from Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

At the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Qualcomm has introduced its new flagship processor manufactured using 10nm FinFET process technology. The mobile SoC is designed for smartphones, as well as VR/AR head-mounted displays, IP cameras, tablets, mobile PCs and other devices running OS including Android and Windows 10 with support for legacy Win32 apps.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor has attracted orders from leading Android phone makers including Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, according to industry sources. The previous Snapdragon 820 and 821 processors built using 14nm FinFET technology are already featured in a number of smartphone vendors' flagship devices, such as the Asustek ZenFone 3 Deluxe, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, Xiaomi Mi5, LG G5, HTC 10, Sony Xperia X Performance, and vivo Xplay 5.

Using a new 10nm design with more than three billion ultra-efficient transistors, Snapdragon 835 is 35% smaller than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 820, Qualcomm claimed. Device manufacturers are allowed to design thinner premium-tier consumer devices with larger batteries that run on less power and last longer. The Snapdragon 835 is engineered to use 25% less power than the previous generation, the company indicated.

Qualcom disclosed previously the company continues to partner with Samsung to manufacture its Snapdragon chips. The Snapdragon 835 follows the Snapdragon 820/21 processor, which has over 200 designs in development, Qualcomm said.

Samsung's yield stability of 10nm chip production and available capacity for its foundry business will determine the success of Qualcomm's new flagship processor, according to industry observers.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 features Kryo 280 CPU with four performance cores running at up to 2.45 GHz and four efficiency cores running up to 1.9GHz, while the integrated Hexagon 682 DSP adds support for TensorFlow and Halide frameworks.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 supports Daydream, Google's platform for mobile VR, the company said. Many improvements were made to enhance visual quality, sound quality and intuitive interactions, including up to a 25% increase in 3D graphics rendering performance and support of up to 60 times more colors with the Adreno 540 visual processing subsystem. The Snapdragon 835 also supports 4K Ultra HD premium (HDR10) video, wide color gamut 10-bit displays, object and scene-based 3D audio, and VR/AR motion tracking that includes Qualcomm's own sensor fusion-based six degrees of freedom (6DoF).

Additionally, the Snapdragon 835 is equipped with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 for up to 20% faster charging and up to 30% higher efficiency than Quick Charge 3.0. The Snapdragon 835 is 35% smaller in package size and consumes 25% less power compared to its previous generation flagship processor, which equates to longer battery life and thinner designs, the company claimed.

Also new in Snapdragon 835 is the Qualcomm Haven security platform with enhanced security for biometrics and device attestation, the company added.

In a separate statement, Qualcomm announced that ODG's (Osterhout Design Group) R-8, the company's first consumer mobile AR/VR smartglasses for early adopters, and the R-9 for wide field-of-view (WFOV) experiences will both feature the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor.