Qualcomm, Gionee sign 3G/4G patent license agreement

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Qualcomm and Gionee Communication Equipment have entered into a new 3G and 4G patent license agreement for China, according to the companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Gionee a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000 and 4G LTE including 3-mode (LTE-TDD, TD-SCDMA and GSM) complete devices for use in China. The royalties payable by Gionee are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

"Gionee defines itself as a global provider of mobile and internet technology that strives to help consumers make their lives better," said Liu Lirong, group president of Gionee. "Having access to the latest technologies from Qualcomm, through this license agreement, will allow us to continue to design innovative and powerful devices for consumers across all demographics."

Earlier in 2016, Qualcomm struck similar deals with GuangDong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications, Lenovo, Vivo Communication Technology, and Yulong Computer Telecommunication Scientific (Shenzhen) which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Coolpad.