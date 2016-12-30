Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 17:40 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Qualcomm, Meizu sign 3G/4G global patent license agreement
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Qualcomm and Meizu Technology have announced they have reached a patent license agreement whereby Qualcomm grants Meizu a worldwide royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell CDMA2000, WCDMA and 4G LTE including 3-mode (LTE-TDD, TD-SCDMA and GSM) complete devices. The royalties payable by Meizu in China are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

This agreement resolves all of the patent disputes between Qualcomm and Meizu in China, Germany, France and the US, according to the companies. Qualcomm and Meizu have agreed to take appropriate steps to terminate or withdraw ongoing patent infringement litigation claims and respective invalidity proceedings or other related litigation.

"Meizu has offered exciting and innovative products for its fans in the last thirteen years," said Bai, Yongxiang, president of Meizu. "Today, we are focusing on our vision with better clarity, and striving to become the top designer brand for high tech products. For this goal, we are determined to remove all obstacles, focus on products and focus on the future. It was a nice coincidence we are able to at this juncture push forward with the equal and fair negotiation with Qualcomm. We are confident this cooperation with Qualcomm will add tremendous value to our user, channels, shareholders and employees."

"Qualcomm is pleased to sign this license agreement with Meizu and to help enhance Meizu's product line and generate strong growth for the company, both in China and globally," said Alex Rogers, executive VP and president, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. "Qualcomm's standardized technologies are enabling companies to build new products and services across the wireless ecosystem and are transforming people's lives."

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link