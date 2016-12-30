Qualcomm, Meizu sign 3G/4G global patent license agreement

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Qualcomm and Meizu Technology have announced they have reached a patent license agreement whereby Qualcomm grants Meizu a worldwide royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell CDMA2000, WCDMA and 4G LTE including 3-mode (LTE-TDD, TD-SCDMA and GSM) complete devices. The royalties payable by Meizu in China are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

This agreement resolves all of the patent disputes between Qualcomm and Meizu in China, Germany, France and the US, according to the companies. Qualcomm and Meizu have agreed to take appropriate steps to terminate or withdraw ongoing patent infringement litigation claims and respective invalidity proceedings or other related litigation.

"Meizu has offered exciting and innovative products for its fans in the last thirteen years," said Bai, Yongxiang, president of Meizu. "Today, we are focusing on our vision with better clarity, and striving to become the top designer brand for high tech products. For this goal, we are determined to remove all obstacles, focus on products and focus on the future. It was a nice coincidence we are able to at this juncture push forward with the equal and fair negotiation with Qualcomm. We are confident this cooperation with Qualcomm will add tremendous value to our user, channels, shareholders and employees."

"Qualcomm is pleased to sign this license agreement with Meizu and to help enhance Meizu's product line and generate strong growth for the company, both in China and globally," said Alex Rogers, executive VP and president, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. "Qualcomm's standardized technologies are enabling companies to build new products and services across the wireless ecosystem and are transforming people's lives."