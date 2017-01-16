Commentary: A lesson to be learned from China panel industry headhunting

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

China's relentless efforts of headhunting from Taiwan's semiconductor industry have continued, with the latest target being Shih-wei Sun, ex-CEO of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). Sun will serve as an executive VP of worldwide operations of China's Tsinghua Unigroup, effective January 2017.

Sun's recruitment by Tsinghua Unigroup comes less than one month after Shang-yi Chiang, a former executive VP and co-COO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), was appointed by China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) as an independent, non-executive director.

It has become increasingly clear that the China government will build an integrated semiconductor industry exactly the same way that it created its one-stop flat panel industry, optimizing government forces, pouring huge funds and raiding as much talent as it could in order to broaden its industrial structure.

There may be a lesson from the hiring history of China's the panel industry that the semiconductor industry can learn.

Since China began to step up deveopment of its LCD panel industry in 2009, it is estimated that more than 2,000 mid- and high-level executives and engineers from Taiwan have then been lured to move to China, assisting a wide assortment of flat panel companies there to build up their production lines.

There may be various reasons behind their moves to China. Some may be seeking higher incomes, and some may be looking for a bigger stage to demonstrate their capabilities. In contrast to Taiwan's panel makers who have been reluctant to build new fabs or expand capacity over the past few years, China has been aggressively building its 8.5G, 10.5G, LTPS (low temperature poly-silicon) and AMOLED panel production lines.

But as far as the a-Si TFT manufacturing process is concerned, the stage for Taiwan engineers in China is shrinking. The a-Si process has become mature in China, whose makers now rely less on engineers from Taiwan for a-Si production.

For example, China-based HKC, previously an OEM maker of LCD TVs and monitors, is able to build up its 8.5G a-Si production lines from scratch. While the yield rate of HKC's 8.5G plant still remains to be seen when it kicks off commercial operations in the second quarter of 2017, yet more and more 10G a-Si TFT flat plants are set to spring up in China later.

Now it has become rare for China-based companies to continue to headhunt from Taiwan's flat panel industry as far as a-Si process is concerned. The days when China-based panel companies would offer engineers five times the sums they earned in Taiwan are gone.

China firms may be more interested in luring AMOLED engineers from Taiwan, but few Taiwan engineers are willing to go. In a recent case, a China company offered to double the salaries for Taiwan AMOLED engineers willing to move to China, but very few responded. Doubling the salary was apparently not attractive enough; and in fact, there aren't too many AMOLED engineers left in Taiwan.

And the fate of some of those executives and engineers who have moved to China has served as a warning for those who might still be interested in going to China. The rise of the local executives at China-based LCD panel companies and the redeuced reliance on Taiwan personnel's technological know-how means that many Taiwan executives and engineers have been sidelined. And many have been forced to return to Taiwan, but few have been able to return to their original companies.

Liyi Chen, a former executive of Chi Mei Optoelectronics (now Innolux) has moved back to Taiwan and set up Mikro Mesa to develop micro LED display products.

David Chu, a former executive of AU Optronics (AUO) and also former CEO of China-based EverDispaly Optronics, helped EverDisplay to develop the first LTPS AMOLED production line in China. He has also returned to Taiwan recently and established a new company to develop flexible AMOLED panels.

Lien Shui-chih, a former top executive of AUO, left the Taiwan firm to serve as VP of research and development of China-based China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). Lien has also left CSOT now. AUO filed a lawsuit against Lien for allegedly stealing the company's trade secrets in 2012.