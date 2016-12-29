Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 13:07 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Foxconn increases stake in Sakai Display Products
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Taiwan's Investment Commission has approved an application filed by a local investment firm owned by Guo Shou-cheng, the eldest son of Foxconn chairman Terry Guo, to indirectly invest over JPY52.14 billion (US$448.04 million) in Japan-based Sakai Display Products (SDP).

The investment firm owned by the junior Guo will use the JPY52.14 billion fund to participate in a capital expansion project initiated by SIO International Holding, an overseas investment arm of the Foxconn Group, said the investment commission.

SIO International will then take up 436,000 SDP shares for JPY17.17 billion from Sharp. Additionally, SIO will also invest the remaining JPY34.97 billion into SDP.

Meanwhile, Sharp, in which Foxconn holds a 66% stake, has also announced that it has completed a deal with SIO international recently.

After the deal, Foxconn's stake in the Sakai plant through the presence of SIO has risen to 53.05% from 37.61%, while Sharp's stake in SDP has fallen to 26.71%, according to a statement issued by Sharp.

Market analysts said that the move by Foxconn to buy more SDP shares is aimed at taking a controlling stake in SDP's 10G production plant, which specializes in large TV panels, as well as OLED and flexible OLED panels.

Foxconn is enhancing its capability for the production of OLED displays as Apple may adopt the OLED panels for its next-generation iPhone devices, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

Realtime news

  • SAS to set up subsidiary for setting up rooftop PV systems at Central Taiwan Science Park

    Before Going to Press | Dec 29, 20:09

  • Taiwan solar cell makers to take legal action to prevent PERC experts from shifting to China

    Before Going to Press | Dec 29, 20:07

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link