SDP to set up 10.5G LCD display park in southern China

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Japan-based Sakai Display Products (SDP) has signed with the Guangzhou city government for cooperation to set up a 10.5G LCD display park in the southern Chinese city with total investment of CNY61.0 billion (US$8.84 billion.

The park will consist of a 10.5G IGZO TFT-LCD factory with monthly production capacity of about 90,000 3,370mm x 2,940mm glass substrates, a smart LCD TV factory and an electronic white board factory, according to the company. Construction of the factories will begin in March 2017 and production will kick off in 2019.

Among panel makers around the world, SDP is the only one that has a 10G IGZO TFT-LCD factory to produce 8K TV panels, and the 10.5G line in Guangzhou will also produce 8K TV panels.

This will be the third 10.5G LCD plant in China. China-based BOE Technology is constructing a 10.5G line in northern China and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) will soon begin construction of another in southern China.

Sharp and Terry Guo, chairman for Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics, are shareholders of SDP, and Foxconn is the majority shareholder of Sharp.