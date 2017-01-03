Taipei, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 15:41 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
SDP to set up 10.5G LCD display park in southern China
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Japan-based Sakai Display Products (SDP) has signed with the Guangzhou city government for cooperation to set up a 10.5G LCD display park in the southern Chinese city with total investment of CNY61.0 billion (US$8.84 billion.

The park will consist of a 10.5G IGZO TFT-LCD factory with monthly production capacity of about 90,000 3,370mm x 2,940mm glass substrates, a smart LCD TV factory and an electronic white board factory, according to the company. Construction of the factories will begin in March 2017 and production will kick off in 2019.

Among panel makers around the world, SDP is the only one that has a 10G IGZO TFT-LCD factory to produce 8K TV panels, and the 10.5G line in Guangzhou will also produce 8K TV panels.

This will be the third 10.5G LCD plant in China. China-based BOE Technology is constructing a 10.5G line in northern China and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) will soon begin construction of another in southern China.

Sharp and Terry Guo, chairman for Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics, are shareholders of SDP, and Foxconn is the majority shareholder of Sharp.

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: China display LCD

Realtime news

  • TSMC 7nm ready for customer tape-outs in 2Q17, says report

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 12min ago

  • FIH Mobile appoints acting chairman

    Mobile + telecom | 34min ago

  • Digitimes Resaerch: AT&T launches inexpensive virtual pay-TV service DirectTV Now

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link